Louisiana artists take home four Grammys

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana was well represented at last night’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Four artists from the state took home awards.

New Orleans’ own PJ Morton took home the Grammy for best gospel album for “Gospel According to PJ.” It’s the third Grammy win for Morton.



The New Orleans Nightcrawlers’ album – “Atmosphere” – took home the award for best regional roots music album.

It was the band’s first Grammy Award.

And the 13th time was the charm for New Orleans native Ledisi.

Her song “Anything for You” won the Grammy for best traditional R&B performance.

It was Ledisi’s first win in 13 nominations.



North Louisiana’s Bobby Rush took home the Grammy for best traditional blues album for “Rawer than Raw.”