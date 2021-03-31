WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre previews WrestleMania, upcoming book

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — WWE’s WrestleMania is coming to Tampa, Florida, in just a few short weeks. The event was held without fans in 2020, but for this year’s event, 25,000 fans will be allowed inside Raymond James Stadium for each night.

A two-time WWE Champion, McIntyre knows what it means to be in the main event of WrestleMania. He won his first WWE Championship during last year’s “Showcase of the Immortals” in a highly touted match against Brock Lesnar. However, due to the pandemic, McIntyre’s first win on WWE’s grandest stage came in front of no fans, not in a stadium, but in WWE’s Performance Center.

McIntyre held the WWE Championship for a combined 300 days over two title runs since last year’s WrestleMania. But after dropping the crown at February’s Elimination Chamber event, the 35-year-old Scot finds himself fighting for the WWE’s top men’s title once again. He’ll face reigning champ Bobby Lashley on night one of Wrestlemania on Saturday, April 10.

McIntyre’s has also been central to WWE’s campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccines. The company announced that the former champion tested positive for the virus in January.

In 2021, McIntyre will also become a published author. His memoir, “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” hits bookstores on May, and is currently available for preorder on Amazon. The book tells the story of McIntyre’s rise from a 15-year-old from a small Scottish village obsessed with making it as a pro-wrestler to the global stage of WWE.