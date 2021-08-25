Listen to the voice that got a New Orleans teenager into Juilliard

Felix Zender sings from New Orleans to New York City

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Felix Zender is on the way! They’re headed to New York City from New Orleans, in fact.

Felix is about to become a student at Juilliard, the world-famous school for actors, dancers and singers.

At nineteen, Felix already had quite a resume, a lifetime of musical theatre. A friend encouraged them to audition for NOCCA, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

The friend suggested that they sing. But not musical theatre — opera.

Felix did, and they got into NOCCA.

A couple of years later, another opera audition and Felix gets into The Juilliard School.

