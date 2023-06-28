NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Independence Day is nearing and city leaders are gearing up for firework displays.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.

Check back often, as this list will be updated frequently.

ORLEANS PARISH

  • Happy 3rd of July
    • Monday, July 3
    • Located at New Orleans City Park on the Great Lawn
    • The event starts at 6 p.m.
  • “Go 4th on the River”
    • Monday, July 4
    • Located on the New Orleans Downtown Riverfront
    • Check out the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat’s red, white, and blue water show at 6 p.m.
    • Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
  • 4th Fest in Crescent Park
    • Tuesday, July 4
    • Crescent Park |1008 N. Peters Street, 2300 N. Peters Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
    • 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez
    • Monday, July 4
    • Enjoy a dinner cruise aboard The Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS with a buffet, live music, and a sunset cruise along the Mississippi River
    • Boarding begins at 6 p.m.
    • Boat sails from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm with fireworks starting at 9

JEFFERSON PARISH

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

  • Annual PARD Fireworks Show
    • Tuesday, July 4th
    • Located at Ponchatoula Recreation Park
    • Gates open at 5:00 pm
    • Fireworks begin at 8:30 pm

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

  • 23rd Annual Slidell Heritage Festival
    • Saturday, July 1, 2023
    • $15 admission for ages 13+
    • Heritage Park Gates open at 4 pm
    • Music starts at 5:30 pm
    • Firework display at 9:00 pm
  • Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
    • Monday, July 4
    • Located on the Madisonville Riverfront
    • 10 AM to Dusk
    • Fireworks start at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.)
  • 9th Annual Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration
    • Monday, July 3
    • Located at Mandeville Lakefront – Stage at Coffee and Carroll Sts.
    • Picnicking starts at 10 a.m., entertainment at 6 p.m., fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
  • Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration
    • Celebration planned June 30- July 1-4, 2022
    • Check out the DJ and fireworks on Monday night from 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
    • Reservations required, 4-night minimum

ST. BERNARD PARISH

ST. CHARLES PARISH

Terrebonne Parish

