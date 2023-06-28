NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Independence Day is nearing and city leaders are gearing up for firework displays.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.

ORLEANS PARISH

Happy 3rd of July Monday, July 3 Located at New Orleans City Park on the Great Lawn The event starts at 6 p.m.

“Go 4th on the River” Monday, July 4 Located on the New Orleans Downtown Riverfront Check out the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat’s red, white, and blue water show at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



4th Fest in Crescent Park Tuesday, July 4 Crescent Park |1008 N. Peters Street, 2300 N. Peters Street, New Orleans, LA 70117 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez Monday, July 4 Enjoy a dinner cruise aboard The Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS with a buffet, live music, and a sunset cruise along the Mississippi River Boarding begins at 6 p.m. Boat sails from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm with fireworks starting at 9



JEFFERSON PARISH

Uncle Sam Jam: Third of July Monday, July 3 Located at Lafreniere Park Gates open at 2 p.m. Fireworks run from 9-9:20 p.m.



TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Annual PARD Fireworks Show Tuesday, July 4th Located at Ponchatoula Recreation Park Gates open at 5:00 pm Fireworks begin at 8:30 pm



ST. TAMMANY PARISH

23rd Annual Slidell Heritage Festival Saturday, July 1, 2023 $15 admission for ages 13+ Heritage Park Gates open at 4 pm Music starts at 5:30 pm Firework display at 9:00 pm



Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4 Located on the Madisonville Riverfront 10 AM to Dusk Fireworks start at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.)



9th Annual Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration Monday, July 3 Located at Mandeville Lakefront – Stage at Coffee and Carroll Sts. Picnicking starts at 10 a.m., entertainment at 6 p.m., fireworks at 8:30 p.m.



Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration Celebration planned June 30- July 1-4, 2022 Check out the DJ and fireworks on Monday night from 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Reservations required, 4-night minimum



ST. BERNARD PARISH

The St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration July 3rd, 5:00 p.m.- 10 p.m. the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds Entertainment from Jason Dorsey and Louisiana Spice! Free admission



ST. CHARLES PARISH

St.Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration Monday, July 3 Located at West Bank Bridge Park, 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 20-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m. This year will have more entertainment than ever with added music guest



Terrebonne Parish

First Annual Good Earth 4th of July Festival Tuesday, July 4 From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bayou Country Sports Park



