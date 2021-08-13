LEGO fan festival in Kenner this weekend

LEGO BrickUniverse: Over 50 world landmarks built to-scale from LEGO, beautiful original paintings built entirely from LEGO, and tons of more including trains, cities, and Star Wars. Additionally, professional LEGO artists from around the country will be at the event. $15 Tickets Online, $18 At the Door

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — LEGO lovers of all ages can experience hands-on and interactive attractions on August 14 and August 15.

The LEGO fan festival will be held at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner Louisiana.

Fans can experience the LEGO BrickUniverse: Over 50 world landmarks build to-scale from LEGO, beautiful original paintings built entirely from LEGO, and tons more including trains, cities, and Star Wars. Additionally, professional LEGO artists from around the country will be at the event.

The capacity for the event is limited with scheduled time sessions:

Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m.- 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m.- 1:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required at the event:

1.Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the venue.

2. Hands-on, interactive attractions, and building zones will be replaced with added LEGO displays. Fewer things to touch, more epic LEGO things to see.

3. Implementing time sessions to manage crowd control. Tickets are only good for a single chosen time session.

4. Increasing event space to encourage proper social distancing.

5. Discontinuing event re-entry, as well as the use of hand stamps.



Tickets can be purchased online for 15 dollars and at the door for 18 dollars.