NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beloved New Orleans icon Chris Owens has passed away, her manager and close friend Kitsy Adams confirmed on Tuesday.

The glamorous performer opened her legendary French Quarter nightclub, Club 809 now known as Chris Owens, in the 1950s and continued to build her star-struck following up until her death.

In 2006, Owens was honored with a statue at the New Orleans Musical Legends Park, next to other performers including Fats Domino and Allen Toussaint.

Owens was also known for her fashion, including this display of lavish bonnets and gowns for her annual French Quarter Easter Parade. Representatives say the parade will still roll out later this month.

Owens died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning. She was 89.

Funeral and memorial services are pending.

A representative will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

Councilmember Helena Moreno commented on Owens’ passing on Instagram, saying:

“Rest in Peace, Chris Owens. She was an incredible performer, entrepreneur, and an absolute icon who served as a tremendous ambassador for New Orleans. Her annual Easter Parade, which rolls annually in the French Quarter, has been a true New Orleans tradition since the early 80s and her electrifying one woman show brought out the best of jazz, blues, rock, country, and latin music, bringing a sparkling explosion of excitement and perpetual motion to the stage. “Her joyful spirit mirrored the energy and rhythm of this city and I am so very grateful that she shared her talents and joie de vivre with the world. She will be so very missed 💔”