NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lager Fest at Brieux Carré is returning to New Orleans for a second year.

Lager Fest officials said the festival will take place at Brieux Carré Brewing Company on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

They said Lager Fest partnered with a caterer to bring lagers from other breweries across the state to the festival.

According to the Lager Fest website, beers from Brieux Carré Brewing, Faubourg Brewing Co., Gnarly Barley Brewing Co., Great Raft Brewing, Miel Brewery, Parleaux Beer Lab, The Seventh Tap, Urban South Brewery and Zony Mash Beer Project will be featured at the event.

The festival will also offer food from Da Hot Box Food Truck and an El Caiman Gordo Pop-up.

There will also be live music performances from Swingin’ Doors and Okay, Boomhauer.

Lager Fest Officials said a portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Louisiana Craft Brewer’s Guild.

