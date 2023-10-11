NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of BOO is gearing up for Halloween, bringing lots of frightening festivities to the French Quarter.

Featuring over 600 riders, 16 floats and 45 marching krewes, the spooky parade will start on Elysian Fields Avenue and roll through the French Quarter, making its way to Canal Street.

This year, the organization named local tech entrepreneur Ron Bienvenu as king and New Orleans Saints legend Tyrone Hughes as the grand marshal.

The Halloween parade will roll on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

“Krewe of BOO has grown from a single parade to a two-day affair packed with events that can stand alone or be combined to create the ultimate New Orleans Halloween experience,” said Krewe of BOO Chief Brian Kern.

Those interested in some spooktacular fun outside of the parade can enjoy a series of events starting on Friday, Oct. 20, such as the Krewe’s royal luncheon and second line.

Following the parade on Saturday, attendees can enjoy the Krewe’s monster ball and annual zombie run.

The full rundown of events can be found on the Krewe of BOO’s website.

