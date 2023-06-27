NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rapper Kevin Gates will make a stop in New Orleans during his new “Only The Generals” national tour.

The multi-platinum artist announced the tour, featuring BigXthaPlug, on Monday, June 26.

The tour will start in Portsmouth, Virginia and include 30 shows across the United States from October to December with one stop in New Orleans on Nov. 4. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Tickets are currently available for presale and will become available for general sale on Friday, June 30, at 10:00 a.m. on Gates’s website.

The announcement of the “Only The Generals” tour follows the release of the Baton Rouge native’s singles and visuals “Do It Again” and “Breakfast” and the re-release of “The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi),” his debut mixtape.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts