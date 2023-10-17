KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Food Truck Festival is returning to Laketown in Kenner for a second year on Oct. 22.

Officials with the City of Kenner said the festival will showcase more than 25 food truck vendors and include an arts and crafts “Kids’ Korner.”

They said featured food trucks will include Lisha’s So Damn Good, Street Eats, NOLA Munchies, Cayenne Seafood Specialties, Crepes A La Cart, Sal’s Riverside Snowballs, Elisa Cuban Coffee & Kitchen, Zora Christina Catering, Pee Wee’s Crabcakes, Don Cruz Roasted Corn, Queen on Wheels, Mofries, JB’s Softee Treats, Southern’s Food, Heart 2 Soul NOLA, Jake’s Tacos, Kenny’s Cajun & Creole Cuisine, Grilling Shilling, Bonafried, Swamp Daddy’s Kettle Corn, Lebrane’s Creole Cuisine, Sneaux NOLA Events, Extreme Joel’s Lobster Rolls, Tell Tale Coffee and Creams, Tap Truck NOLA and Shamokin’ Chucks.

In addition to the food trucks and the “Kids’ Korner,” there will be live music performances from Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, Contraflow and The Chee Weez.

The festivities will start at 11:00 a.m. and wrap up at 7:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend, and parking will be available next to the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center.

For more information, visit the City of Kenner website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts