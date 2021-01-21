Kamala Harris’ AKA sorority sisters react to her Vice Presidency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around the world, women and girls surrounded their TV’s and witnessed history as Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman to be the vice president of the United States.

Harris, a graduate of Howard University, credits a lot of her success to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. While she shined in a purple ensemble, AKA’s at Southern University wore their symbolic pink and green, supporting their sorority sister from afar.

“It really made me tear up because black women and black people don’t really get to be in the spotlight like that,” Kendall Hall said.

“I look at [Harris] and as just like wow, if you can do it, I can too,” Kennedie Batiste said.

Batiste is Ms. Southern University and an AKA. She says seeing Vice President Harris get sworn in makes her believe that anything is possible.

“I feel like I am very invincible,” Batiste said.

Bryan McCann, an LSU Communications Professor, says everyone, especially men, benefits from seeing and having women lead, whether that’s leading a company or nation.

“In the U.S. we historically associated power and leadership with masculinity and whiteness,” McCann said. “If they believe women can be leaders, they’re going to respect women more.”

For American women, a glass ceiling has finally broken. Harris’ sorority sisters say this is just the beginning.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are, what you look like, how you dress, go after what you want, and don’t stop because the sky is the limit,” Batiste said.

