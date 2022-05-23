Fifth & Cherry Cutting Boards

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Father’s Day is approaching fast, but you still have time to show Dad how much he means to you, with a beautiful Black Cherry Wood cutting board from Fifth & Cherry. Give the master chef in your life what he really wants, an eco-friendly and responsibly harvested cutting board.

Fifth & Cherry boards are plastic-free. This means they are helping to keep plastic from ending up in landfills and microplastics from ending up in food.

A Veteran-owned family business, Fifth & Cherry has been handcrafting butcherblock cutting boards and luxury custom kitchens for almost 40 years. The company even offers a lifetime warranty and free refinishing (the only cutting board company in the world to do this), a testament to the brand’s craftsmanship and customer service.

Each board is handmade and serialized, a true one-of-a-kind work of art.

Beyond beauty, Fifth & Cherry dives deeper into the science of wood and the engineering of board construction to produce the safest and highest quality cutting surface on the market.

Fifth & Cherry’s premium cutting boards are the more eco-friendly alternative to other cheap options. Their boards are made with responsibly harvested American Black Cherry wood and the founder, Tim, tells Clean Eating “We’re big proponents of reforestation; we need a healthy environment and conservation of our forests to make our boards.”

Some specifications that make Fifth & Cherry cutting boards stand out:

Made out of responsibly harvested American Black Cherry Wood

Steel reinforced prevents them from separating and warping

Hand clamped and glued to avoid delamination (no one does this except Fifth & Cherry)

They are 100% food safe and antibacterial (safer than plastic)

They keep knives from dulling and needing to be resharpened frequently

Lifetime warranty and free refinishing on all boards

Fifth & Cherry cutting boards are durable, strong, and made to last a lifetime, meaning you’ll never have to buy another cutting board again.

These premium cutting boards are meant to be passed down from generation to generation, bringing family together in the most important room in the house — the kitchen.