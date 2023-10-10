NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An “exhilarating” and “unpredictable” event is coming to the Smoothie King Center in 2024.

Happening in 2024, the Jurassic World Live Tour will bring a night of five action-packed performances to New Orleans along with the wonders and thrills for Jurassic lovers of all ages.

Event organizers say Jurassic World will come to life with the captivating scenery where Velociraptor Blue, the Tyrannosaurus rex and others will take the stage. The show will also feature over 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs with scales, speed and ferocity all handled by animatronics.

On Feb. 3 and 4, families will enter the dense jungle of Isla Nebular as Gyrospheres roll through with scientists making discoveries that will save our very large friends from a terrible fate.

Everyone will have a chance to join in on the adventure with a pre-show experience included with the ticket purchase.

Tickets are set to go on sale Oct. 17. To purchase, visit the Ticketmaster website.

