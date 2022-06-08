NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Independence Day is nearing and City Leaders are gearing up for firework displays.

If you’re wondering where to catch the shows, we have that list, right here on WGNO.com.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.

Check back often, as this list will be updated frequently.

ORLEANS PARISH

  • July 3 on The Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn – TBD
  • “Go 4th on the River” – TBD
  • Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez – TBD
  • Happy 3rd of July at City Park – TBD

JEFFERSON PARISH

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

  • Annual PARD Fireworks Show – TBD

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

  • 23rd Annual Slidell Heritage FestivalJuly 3rd – Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: July 3rd – TBD
  • Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration: July 4 – TBD
  • Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration – TBD

ST. BERNARD PARISH

  • Liberty Bell Plaza – TBD

ST. CHARLES PARISH

  • 32nd Annual Independence Day Celebration: July 3, 2022
    • West Bank Bridge Park, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • 20-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m.
    • Alcohol will not be sold at the event. However, residents may bring their own alcohol, ice chests, and folding chairs to the event.
    • MORE INFORMATION HERE

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

  • “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration” at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum – TBD
  • L’Auberge Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza – TBD