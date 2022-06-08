NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Independence Day is nearing and City Leaders are gearing up for firework displays.
From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, celebrate July 4th with friends, family, and fireworks.
ORLEANS PARISH
- July 3 on The Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn – TBD
- “Go 4th on the River” – TBD
- Fireworks Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez – TBD
- Happy 3rd of July at City Park – TBD
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Uncle Sam Jam: July 3rd – TBD
- Here Comes the Boom! at Treasure Chest Casino – TBD
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
- Annual PARD Fireworks Show – TBD
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- 23rd Annual Slidell Heritage Festival: July 3rd – Saturday, July 2, 2022
- $10 admission for ages 13+
- Gates open at 4pm, music starts at 5:30pm, firework display at 9:00 pm
- Madisonville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: July 3rd – TBD
- Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration: July 4 – TBD
- Land-O-Pines Family Campground Celebration – TBD
ST. BERNARD PARISH
- Liberty Bell Plaza – TBD
ST. CHARLES PARISH
- 32nd Annual Independence Day Celebration: July 3, 2022
- West Bank Bridge Park, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- 20-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Alcohol will not be sold at the event. However, residents may bring their own alcohol, ice chests, and folding chairs to the event.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration” at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum – TBD
- L’Auberge Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza – TBD