NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, (Nov. 10th) Juan Lafonta invites residents in the Greater New Orleans region to a special red carpet event to watch the premier of Wakanda Forever.

Celebrating community and family the premier will be free for the first 1000 residents to arrive with an event flyer to gain entrance into the movie. Fliers can be obtained by visiting the following locations:

Juan LaFonta and Associates LLC – 6305 Elysian Fields Avenue Suite 207, New Orleans, LA 70122

Metropolitan Health Care – 2930 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 & 5646 Read Boulevard, Suite 100, New Orleans, LA 70127

Mohhamed Mosque #46 – 4201 Downman Rd, New Orleans, LA 70126

Bluclid Floral – 5113 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117

Peaches Records – 4318 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Juan Lafonta states, “In our continuing role of serving our community, we are happy to celebrate the opening of Wakanda Forever. What better way to do this than to do what we do best… celebrate with friends and family.”

The event will be at 5:30 pm at Elmwood Palace 20 Theaters. For more information click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.