BATON ROUGE La. (BRPROUD) – John Schneider shared news about the death of his wife, actress Alicia Allain, on Wednesday afternoon. She battled cancer for several years.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.

Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he posted on his Facebook account.

Allain has film credits as an actress, producer and makeup artist. She married Scheider, who is best know for playing Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” in 2019. The two had a wedding ceremony “before God,” followed shortly by a legal union. The couple worked together to build John Schneider Studios in Louisiana.