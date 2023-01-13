NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Friday, event organizers announced the performers who will be flooding the Big Easy with sweet and sultry sounds.

On top of the dozens of different jazz performers who give the festival its namesake, range from a variety of genres, including rap, R&B, country, and rock. Here’s who’s slated to perform.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 10: Steve Miller Band performs on stage during Benefit Concert To Support The Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Village Surgical Facility In Uganda at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: H.E.R. performs “America The Beautiful” before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: In this image released on July 2, Big Freedia attends the Beauty Carnival during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Jon Batiste winner of best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and best score soundtrack for visual media poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: John Mayer, Bill Kreutzman and Bob Weir of Dead & Company In Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Recording artist Carlos Santana poses during a listening event for his upcoming album “Africa Speaks” featuring singer Buika at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BURBANK, CA – MARCH 03: Musician Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers performs on the AT&T LIVE stage at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on March 3, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Lizzo attends Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” official FYC screening and Q&A at DGA Theater Complex on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

JazzFest 2023 Headliners

Ed Sheeran

Dead & Company

Lizzo

Mumford & Sons

The Lumineers

Santana

Jon Batiste

Jill Scott

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Kane Brown

H.E.R.

Steve Miller Bank

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Gary Clark Jr.

Leon Bridges

Farruko

Ludacris

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.

Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebel

Kenny Loggins

The Revivalists

Herbie Hancock

Ne-Yo

Big Freedia

JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here.

Full Lineup

