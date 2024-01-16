NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This summer, the youngest member of the Jackson family is heading to New Orleans for her “Together Again” tour.

Billboard, Grammy and NAACP award winner Janet Jackson will hit the Smoothie King Center stage on July 23 to celebrate her 50th year in entertainment. The tour will also mark 25 years for “The Velvet Rope” album, 30 years for the “janet” album and 35 years for the “Rhythm Nation” album.

Rapper Nelly will join her on the road as her special guest.

Tour leaders said the tour will give everyone the opportunity to reunite with Jackson and celebrate her many milestones.

The tour kicks off in Palm Desert, California and ends in Pheonix, Arizona.

Tickets for the New Orleans show are set to go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts