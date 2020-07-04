It’s not nice to comma splice

Before the pandemic, she set out to make America grammatically correct again

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re confused about semicolons.

Or addicted to adverbs.

Step up to the table set up on the sidewalk.

Along the banks of the Mississippi.

All around New Orleans.

The latest location for Ellen Jovin.

She’s the lady who’s got an answer for every question about grammar.

Before social distancing, WGNO’s Bill Wood bumped into her on a mission to make the world a better sounding kind of place.

With her husband, Ellen hit the road.

They left their home in New York a couple of years ago on a mission across the country.

Faster than a run-on sentence, people across America line up to learn Ellen’s been a student of sentence structure since she was a kid.

Now she operates like a life guard, rescuing dangling modifiers and even providing a personal prescription for perfection.

In real-life, she’s a corporate communications trainer on a self-appointed-assignment to make all America communicate correctly.

Before the pandemic, Ellen and her traveling table traveled to 45 states .

Her husband still stands by her, behind the scenes, behind a camera making a documentary about his wife, the Grammar Table Lady.

Always active about the passive voice, after a day at one address, the pronoun police officer packs up for her next conjunction junction.

She leaves New Orleans, the 300-year-old city it was born to be

Historically sound.

And now, grammatically correct.