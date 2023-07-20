NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Legendary country music icon Garth Brooks is coming to New Orleans!

He will be headlining the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on September 2 in the Caesars Superdome.

He spoke with Good Morning New Orleans anchors LBJ and Amy Russo about the excitement surrounding the event, where one can get tickets and if he thinks he can get the Superdome as hype for “Calling Baton Rouge” as Tiger Stadium.

Check out the video to see!

You can click HERE for a link to the official Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff website. There you can get information on the event and buy tickets. Those go on sale July 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Lainey Wilson and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will also perform.

