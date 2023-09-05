NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fans of Hot Wheels will have three chances to party with their favorite Monster Trucks live and in the dark.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is driving into New Orleans in 2024. Organizers say the one-of-a-kind show will bring fan favorites to life such as the Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and the brand new HW 5-Alarm.

Partygoers will enjoy a laser light show and theatrical effects while having a dance party and receiving goodies at the Hot Wheels toy giveaway.

Organizers said the event will also feature appearances from a transforming robot and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

In addition to the regular show, partygoers can purchase tickets for a VIP Backstage Tour that allows attendees to see the monster trucks up close and what goes on behind the scenes.

Organizers said a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held before every performance and offer partygoers an opportunity to access the competition floor and meet the drivers.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will host three shows at the Smoothie King Center from March 9 to March 10, 2024.

For more information about the event and ticket prices, visit the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website.

