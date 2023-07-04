NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new show on the “Game Show Network” is taking a fun look at what people are searching for on Yahoo, and host Tom Cavanagh is talking about the show with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez.

“Hey Yahoo!” is hosted by actor and director Tom Cavanagh. On “Hey Yahoo!” two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on the Yahoo search.

Cavanagh said, “Everyone is always searching all the time a lot of familiarity to the search engine, so people jump on it.”

Contestants are given the first half of a search, and then have to fill-in-the-blank based on what they think America is searching for. For each correct answer, the dollar value of that answer is added to the team’s bank. At the end of three rounds of play, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to add an extra $10,000 to their winnings. Based on the billions of searches a year happening on Yahoo Search, “Hey Yahoo!’ will bring friends and family together to fill in the blank with a modern twist.

Since 2014, Tom Cavanagh has acted & directed the Superhero show “The Flash” on which he plays the archenemy “Reverse Flash.” Although he also directs on “Superman & Lois”, television audiences may be more familiar with him from shows such as “Ed”, “Scrubs”, “Trust Me”, “Love Monkey”, “Eli Stone”, “Blue Bloods” and others, while Broadway audiences may know him from the Tony Award winning “Urinetown.” Cavanagh recently completed the film “Corrective Measures” alongside Michael Rooker and Bruce Willis, and he is currently producing the upcoming musical “MoviePass!”

When asked what is one of the weirdest things Cavanagh has searched for on Yahoo.

“I searched for how can somebody make a lot of money as a game show hots and look what I came up with and it is a classic win/win,” Cavanagh said.

