NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 2023 marks year 15 of the “Party with a Purpose” also known as Hogs for the Cause.

The fundraiser with the delicious bar-b-que is returning Friday (Mar. 31). The event is held to provide families of young patients, with grants to pay the medical expenses of their child undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital. 95 teams are competing this year, making it the biggest year ever.

Britney Nobel, who once worked the fest, and her family, benefitted from the foundation’s generosity when her daughter Bailey fell critically ill. When she needed an extended stay at Children’s Hospital, Hog’s House gave her parents a place to stay, close to the facility.

“I stay a ways away from the hospital and being here at Hogs House has helped me to be able to be sufficient and fluent at the hospital with the baby and still have my other two kids with me. Having this level of comfort next to the hospital did wonders for me and my family,” said Britney Noble, parent of a Hog’s House patient.

Additionally, the foundation supports families of young patients in all 50 states, fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday at UNO Lakefront Arena. Some performing acts include J & the Causeways, the Honey Island Swamp Band, the StoogesBrass Band, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and anyone looking to make a donation can do so on their website hogsforthecause.org.

