NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Market is partnering with Ecos Latinos, the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park and VIVA NOLA for the annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

Event officials said the celebration will take place at the French Market on Sept. 16.

The event will feature live music performances from Julio & Cesar + Vive mi Terra, Cristina Kaminis- Mexico, Patric Fisher & Apra, Harpist Leonard Jacome, Margie Perez, Geovane Santos, Felipe Carrera Quartet, Manuel Artega Trio, Batuque and Sincopado.

Event representatives said the celebration will feature foods from Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras with booths from local restaurants Punto Criollo, La Milpa, Numada, Curramba La Bella, Taqueria La Lucha and Nick & Katie’s Ruffino.

They said attendees can expect to see foods like Tacos Mexicanos, Arepas Rellenas, Pupusas, Curried Oxtails and more.

In addition to live music and food, there will be cultural programming, family activities and appearances from community organizations.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

