NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The new Amazon Prime movie, “On a Wing and a Prayer” is story about faith and survival and follows passenger Doug White’s (played by Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family after the pilot unexpectedly dies mid-flight.

Actor Jesse Metcalfe plays real-life pilot Kari Sorenson in “On a Wing and a Prayer.”

“Definitely a departure for me acting wise,” he said.

Jesse Metcalfe is taking flight flexing his acting muscles with this new role.

“You can say it, people I’m known for my heartthrob roles,” he said.

Now Metcalfe’s own heart is throbbing playing the real-life pilot.

“I did have to go to flight school. The hardest part of playing this role was spitting out aviation jargon like it was the back of my hand. I had to do a lot of research as to what I was saying and why I was saying it. I gained newfound respect for pilots,” Metcalfe said.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is the inspirational true story of survival for a family once their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie also stars Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Roma Downey.

“The movie is areal edge of your seat thriller until the end,” he said.

Jesse says he never directly acted with either Graham or Quaid for this movie.

“The AD would be reading their lines when I was on the phone talking to Dennis’ character Doug White down so he could save himself and his family. It definitely presented some challenges,” he said.

Challenges he overcame with a little help from a higher power?

“Being a part of this project has deepened my faith. In a story so harrowing and miraculous, it is only going to illuminate the idea of having faith in a power greater than ourselves,” he said.

A movie role for that he landed… an answered prayer.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” premieres on April 7th on Amazon Prime.