NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Big Bounce America is bringing “The Worlds Largest Bounce House” to the ” Big Easy” in April.

From Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, the biggest inflatable touring event will be at the University of New Orleans featuring four massive attractions. Some of the bouncy houses included:

World’s Largest Bounce House

Sport Slam

The Giant

AirSPACE

The 16,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House, stands at 32 ft. tall with ball pits, slides, and climbing towers. The newly added Sport Slam features a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and different ball styles

At 900+ ft. long the obstacle course named The Giant is an inflatable built for aspiring ninja warriors with 50 different obstacles. A unique, out-of-this-world wonderland called airSPACE is a wonderland filled with friends from outer space, spaceships moon craters, and a 5-lane slide.

Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, Sophia Wilson, expresses how the world could use fun after the time we all have gone through.

“We invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!” said Wilson.

Tickets are now available online and include a three-hour pass with a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, and unlimited access to the other attractions.

