Hangout Music Festival announces line-up, returning after 2-year COVID break

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey will headline the 2022 Hangout Music Festival, which returns after a two-year, COVID-19-caused hiatus.

This year’s lineup aims to provide “something for everyone” during the three-day festival running May 20 to 22, according to a news release. Pre-sale registration for tickets opened on the festival website Dec. 6. General sales begin Dec. 13.

The City Council of Gulf Shores canceled the festival in 2020 by an emergency resolution due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was then spreading across the Gulf Coast. In 2021, festival organizers canceled the three days of events across Gulf Shores and Orange Beach again due to concerns about COVID-19.

2022 Hangout Music Festival Lineup:

Post Malone

Tame Impala

Halsey

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Zedd

Jack Harlow

Maren Morris

Phoebe Bridgers

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Still Woozy

Oliver Tree

SLANDER

The Band CAMINO

Lil Yachty

Chelsea Cutler

The Head And The Heart

Sublime With Rome

T-Pain

Surfaces

Flo Milli

Madeon

Koffee

Dayglow

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Fletcher

Breland

Moon Taxi

Tyla Yaweh

Remi Wolf

The Brook & The Bluff

beabadoobee

SIDEPIECE

Paul Cauthen

Role Model

Surf Mesa

Joy Oladokun

KennyHoopla

Briston Maroney

Bankrol Hayden

Lucii

SNBRN

AUDREY NUNA

347aidan

ericdoa

renforshort

LP Giobbi

Ship Wrek

Zach Hood

JVNA

VNSSA

Blu DeTiger

NOTD

Luttrell

Neal Francis

The Blossom

Hugel

Tre’ Amani

Flipturn

Nightly

gabriel black

Bren Joy

Montell2099

Hastings

Madds

Petey Martin