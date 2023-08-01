GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Gretna Fest officials released the music line-up for the 2023 Gretna Fest on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Festivalgoers can expect to see headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & The Gang and Trombone Shorty.
The lineup also features local performers like Dumpstaphunk, Irma Thomas, the Treme Brass Band and dozens more.
Gretna Fest will take place from Oct. 6 to 8 and ticket prices range from $30 for a one-day pass to $60 for a three-day pass.
For more information and to see the entire lineup, visit the Gretna Fest website.
