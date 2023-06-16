NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has a new position with the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD).

The two-time Grammy Award winner is set to lead a series of music programs for teenagers including trumpet, piano, recording, and marching band. This will mark Mayfield’s first public position he’s held since his January release from prison.

In 2022, Mayfield was convicted of diverting more than a million dollars from a non-profit into his personal account. Part of his sentence was to give 500 hours of free music lessons to children.

Mayfield will hold the position for a year starting in July 2023 until July 2024. During that time, he will guide and creatively direct a series of music programs for NORD.

The program will begin with four Music Matters summer courses:

Music 101

Recording 101

Louis Armstrong Institute intensive for trumpet practice

Jelly Roll Morton Institute intensive for piano practice

To engage those with a passion for vocal and instrument performances, directors will take a city-wide approach for the upcoming Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 programs. The programs include NOLA Idol and One Band One Sound

For more information on NORD’s Inaugural Artist-in-Residence program and to register, visit the Music Matters Program website.

