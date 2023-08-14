Hitting notes as high as Heaven

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They gather together in New Orleans.

They’re on a mission to sing.

It’s the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood in the congregation.

They’ve congregated from around the world.

It’s a seven-day concert of a convention.

They’re broadcasting the gospel.

Gospel means “good news” or “good story”

And goodness is behind every story they tell.

And every song they sing.

Their mission is to travel back to the corners of the world they call home.

And when they’re back there, they’ll be ready to spread the gospel.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories