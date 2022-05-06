BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – At the end of this month, communities across Louisiana will join the U.S. in honoring the country’s military personnel who passed away while serving in the armed forces.

These individuals will be recognized on Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 30.

On that day, the Main East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood will host a memorial concert performed by the Baton Rouge Concert Band. Attendees will hear a variety of patriotic songs, marches, big band songs, and classics from artists such as Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Foster, and the Gershwins.

The performance will be dedicated to members of the armed services who lost their lives.

The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the library’s plaza.

