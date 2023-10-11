NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” tour is making a stop at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in 2024.

According to a release, the show follows “Miami’s sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah,” where Sophia is out on bail after “running a drug ring for retirees” and Blanche and Rose created a thriving sex app for seniors.

The Golden Girls tribute was written by Robert Leleux and features actors Ryan Bernier, Vince Kelley, Adam Graber, Christopher Kamm and Jason Bowen.

The performance is making stops in over 40 cities with one in New Orleans on March 15, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 13. For more information, visit the Saenger Theatre website or the Golden Girls tour website.

