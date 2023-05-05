NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every year Jazz Fest gives us a chance to salute the giants who made the festival what it is today, and on Thursday (May 4) WGNO highlighted the natural stylings of D.L. Menard.

Known as the “Cajun Hank Williams”, Menard has been bringing his music to Jazz and Heritage Festival for many years.

“More than anything he was a natural entertainer. When he walked into the room, the room lit up. I always admired that about him,” said grandson Josh Menard.

Josh is also a guitarist just like his grandfather who was a noted singer and songwriter of Cajun music.

“DL was an absolute icon. A lot of people referred to him as the Cajun Hank Williams, he admired Hank Williams a lot. I was lucky enough, I got to play with him and hear more stories than I can count but DL Menard was big, man,” said Musician Jourdan Thibodaux.

Menard’s career took off post-WWII and helped ensure that traditional Cajun music would survive and even thrive today.

“Every musician you find in this area that plays Cajun music or French music, they play all the traditional songs, ya know,” said Thibodaux.

Menard first played Jazz Fest back in 1979 and appeared just about every year until he passed away in 2017. He was also a craftsman who handmade and sold ash wooden chairs.

The younger Menard spoke with pride of how his grandfather presented their french speaking Acadian culture to the masses.

“I mean he went around the world representing that and he was such a good poster child for our culture, our heritage. It says a lot,” said Josh.

