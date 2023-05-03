NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every year Jazz Fest gives us a chance to salute the giants who made the festival what it is today, and the spotlight is on guitarist, singer, and songwriter Earl King.

On the Mt. Rushmore of New Orleans music greats, Earl King stands tall. .

Born Earl Silas Johnson, King made his mark as a singer, guitarist and prolific songwriter. His son Errol King referenced the hundreds of songs his father created and among them would be classics like “Trick Bag”, Professor Longhair’s Big Chief, and “Come On” recorded by the likes of Jimmy Hendrix.

“You know the thing that was cool with Earl is that he was one of the first to go out and secure his rights, songwriting-wise with BMI in a day when a lot of people didn’t do that,” said Hammond Scott, friend and Owner of Black Top Records.

King’s performance at Jazz Fest was a must-see event as he often tore it up as a headliner. King died in 2003, but his legacy of a consummate New Orleans musician.

“He was a composer, he could arrange, he did it all. And also he could get on stage with the guitar and perform so he was like classic,” said Errol.

