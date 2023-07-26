NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gennifer Flowers announced on July 26 on social media that she will reopen her cabaret club in the French Quarter.

In 2002, Flowers first opened the club on St. Louis Street, where she also sang. She says it will reopen at the same location and under the same name, the Kelsto Club.

Flowers made headlines in 1992 when she announced her relationship with Bill Clinton during his first presidential campaign.

Flowers says she plans to have the Kelsto Club reopened by Labor Day.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts