NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Garth Brooks coming to the Caesars Superdome for the very first time, fans are sure to turn out! WGNO met with Sugar Bowl organizers to talk about this epic concert!

Garth Brooks has performed in Baton Rouge several times over the years, but now it is time for him to get the thunder rolling in the Superdome and as his thunder rolls, the dough will roll in too.

Country Superstar Garth Brooks just might have to change the lyrics to his smash hit—“Callin’ Baton Rouge to Callin’ New Orleans now that he’ll be performing in the Superdome on September 2nd for the first time ever.

“I think he’s looking forward to it and we are looking forward to welcoming him,” Jeff Hundley, CEO Allstate Sugar Bowl said.

Bringing in a huge superstar like Brooks was a no-brainer for the Sugar Bowl to kick off their Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff concert.

“We are excited. Over Labor Day weekend, it is a weekend where the city could use tourism and we are anxious to provide it through this great concert,” Hundley said.

Hundley went on to say, “We think it will be a great tourism event and bring in millions of dollars in economic impact for both the city and state and that’s something we desperately need.”

And Brooks can now say he’s not only got ‘Friends in Low Places’, but soon he’ll have friends in dome places.

The buzz is huge for this concert and tickets are expected to go fast.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21st at 10 a.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.