NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Garth Brooks will preview the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff during a news conference on Friday, Sept. 1.

The music and entertainment event presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism will celebrate the start of the 2023 college football season. It be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Garth Brooks will headline the inaugural event, with opening acts for the event including Louisiana’s own Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The event is expected to be an annual Labor Day weekend affair, adding another world-class musical occasion to the New Orleans calendar.

“Being asked to be part of the first-ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor. The fun will be in getting to perform with Legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so PLEASE count me in!!” Brooks said.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at Champions Square with Tailgate Town, a football-themed interactive experience sponsored by New Orleans & Company.

This portion of the event will feature up-and-coming music talent and will set the stage for the main entertainment in the Superdome.

Tailgate Town will also feature special college football and amateur sports spotlights, sponsor activations and other games and activities throughout the day before the fans move inside the Superdome for the performances by headliner Garth Brooks and openers Lainey Wilson and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting the Allstate Sugar Bowl in its support of numerous community programs, including the organization’s much-publicized backing of the New Orleans Teacher Collective.

Funds will also go toward the aid of existing scholarship programs and youth events the Bowl supports annually.

The conference is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. See it livestreamed here.