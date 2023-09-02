NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The cowboy boots and hats were out on a stroll Saturday, Sept. 2, as fans waited to see country artist Garth Brooks at the Caesar’s Superdome.

“We love you, Garth Brooks,” says fans.

As the one and only Brooks headlines the first-ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, fans say his energy on stage is something they will always come out to see.

“I would go to him if he played in the same city multiple times, I would go. I’m interested in hearing ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ just because we are in Louisiana,” says Karmen Riley.

“I have been singing Garth Brooks songs since I learned to talk. This dude can bring the party, that’s what’s up. There is no contest. I’m ready,” says Giselle.

Ethel Hebert says when it comes to Brooks, it’s hard to pick a favorite song.

“I like them all. I’m good, I have tapes of Garth Brooks. You know went way back with it. I love country music,” says Hebert.

Brooks fan Mark Green says it’s the message Brooks puts within his music that keeps him listening. He believes New Orleans is the perfect place for Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff.

“His song talks about the reality of life, things we go through in everyday life, and he sings about that. Folks gravitate to New Orleans because this is a place to have a great time, great food, great music, great people,” says Green.

New Orleans and Company ambassador and musician Amanda Shaw calls this a great look for the city. Shaw believes it gives the artist a chance to see what New Orleans is all about.

“Getting out on that stage, people are just so excited to celebrate our culture, our music, our food and history. Who we are as people and when get to do that every time we gather. So, this is such a great way to be here and to celebrate music,” says Shaw.