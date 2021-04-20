‘Garden District’ wins best Short, Actors at London Film Festival

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans-shot short film Garden District took top honors in its category at the 2021 London International Film Festival last month.

The virtual event held March 15-19, awarded the Garden District Productions featurette ‘Best Short Film’ and ‘Best Lead Actors’ for Bryan Batt and Barret O’Brien for their roles in the film.

“We are so proud of the amazing cast and crew of Garden District for this prestigious national honor,” said film creator Rosary O’Neill. “This film was written to celebrate New Orleans and all of its eccentricities and the stellar local cast really deserve this recognition.”