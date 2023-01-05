Watch live at 11 a.m. Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than two weeks after rapper and comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.

At 11 a.m., funeral services will begin at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in the 3800 block of Canal Street. After the service, a traditional New Orleans first line will travel from the funeral home to Holt Cemetery on City Park Avenue, followed by a second line back to the funeral home.

We’re told donations for the Covenant House of New Orleans in Montrell’s name are being accepted in lieu of flowers.

According to an obituary, Montrell was born and raised in New Orleans and had moved to Woodland Hills, Calif. to pursue a career in comedy. As he progressed as a comedian, Montrell grew popular on Tiktok, known for his witty humor surrounding New Orleans culture, including his running bits “New Orleans Hood History” and “Let Me Stress You Out.”

A member of the Screen Actors Guild, Montrell landed roles in films like Greed (2012) and Into the Park (2022). He was an avid fan of his New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, spending any free time he could cheering on his home team.

“Brandon was a kind, thoughtful person who made you feel like you were his best friend. He will be greatly missed,” a tribute read.

