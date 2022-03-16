NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The time is finally here for Wednesdays at the Square in New Orleans! After a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back and ready to bring the sweet sounds of local music to The Big Easy.
Hosted by the Young Leadership Council, the event features fresh acts, vendors, food, and fun every week — showing visitors and locals alike what it means to love New Orleans.
Join WGNO’s Brooke Laizer every Wednesday for the FREE event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lafayette Square. For more information, click here.
Event Details
- Every Wednesday from March 16 to May 18th
- Happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Located at Lafayette Square (S Maestri Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130)
- Head over to the Virgin Hotel after 8 p.m. for the Official Wednesday at the Square After Party
Full Schedule
March 16
- Anders Osborne
- Deve Jordan & The NIA
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: Jenn Howard Band
March 23
- Marc Broussard
- Little Freddie King
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Doug Funnie
March 30
- Mia Borders
- The Quickening
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto
April 6
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Daria & The Hipdrops
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: MFG Soul Trio & Urban South
April 13
- Partners-N-Crime
- Robin Barnes
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: T-Ray the Violinist
April 20
- Flow Tribe
- N.O.B.A.B.E.
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Kelly Green
April 27
- Tab Benoit
- The New Orleans Johnnys
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: Comedy show with Ryan Rogers
May 4
- Shamarr Allen
- Margie Perez
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto as “Tropi Papi”
May 11
- Andrew Duhon
- Alexis and the Samurai
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ TAF
May 18
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation
- Erica Falls
- After Party at Virgin Hotel: TBD