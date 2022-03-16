NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The time is finally here for Wednesdays at the Square in New Orleans! After a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back and ready to bring the sweet sounds of local music to The Big Easy.

Hosted by the Young Leadership Council, the event features fresh acts, vendors, food, and fun every week — showing visitors and locals alike what it means to love New Orleans.

Join WGNO’s Brooke Laizer every Wednesday for the FREE event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lafayette Square. For more information, click here.

Event Details

Every Wednesday from March 16 to May 18th

Happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at Lafayette Square (S Maestri Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130)

Head over to the Virgin Hotel after 8 p.m. for the Official Wednesday at the Square After Party

Full Schedule

March 16

Anders Osborne

Deve Jordan & The NIA

After Party at Virgin Hotel: Jenn Howard Band

March 23

Marc Broussard

Little Freddie King

After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Doug Funnie

March 30

Mia Borders

The Quickening

After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto

April 6

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Daria & The Hipdrops

After Party at Virgin Hotel: MFG Soul Trio & Urban South

April 13

Partners-N-Crime

Robin Barnes

After Party at Virgin Hotel: T-Ray the Violinist

April 20

Flow Tribe

N.O.B.A.B.E.

After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Kelly Green

April 27

Tab Benoit

The New Orleans Johnnys

After Party at Virgin Hotel: Comedy show with Ryan Rogers

May 4

Shamarr Allen

Margie Perez

After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto as “Tropi Papi”

May 11

Andrew Duhon

Alexis and the Samurai

After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ TAF

May 18

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Erica Falls

After Party at Virgin Hotel: TBD