NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The time is finally here for Wednesdays at the Square in New Orleans! After a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back and ready to bring the sweet sounds of local music to The Big Easy.

Hosted by the Young Leadership Council, the event features fresh acts, vendors, food, and fun every week — showing visitors and locals alike what it means to love New Orleans.

Join WGNO’s Brooke Laizer every Wednesday for the FREE event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lafayette Square. For more information, click here.

Event Details

  • Every Wednesday from March 16 to May 18th
  • Happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Located at Lafayette Square (S Maestri Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130)
  • Head over to the Virgin Hotel after 8 p.m. for the Official Wednesday at the Square After Party

Full Schedule

March 16

  • Anders Osborne
  • Deve Jordan & The NIA
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: Jenn Howard Band

March 23

  • Marc Broussard
  • Little Freddie King
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Doug Funnie

March 30

  • Mia Borders
  • The Quickening
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto

April 6

  • Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • Daria & The Hipdrops
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: MFG Soul Trio & Urban South

April 13

  • Partners-N-Crime
  • Robin Barnes
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: T-Ray the Violinist

April 20

  • Flow Tribe
  • N.O.B.A.B.E.
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ Kelly Green

April 27

  • Tab Benoit
  • The New Orleans Johnnys
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: Comedy show with Ryan Rogers

May 4

  • Shamarr Allen
  • Margie Perez
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: Otto as “Tropi Papi”

May 11

  • Andrew Duhon
  • Alexis and the Samurai
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: DJ TAF

May 18

  • Big Sam’s Funky Nation
  • Erica Falls
  • After Party at Virgin Hotel: TBD