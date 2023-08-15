NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023-2024 lineup for the Freret Street Market monthly market showcase has been released.

The monthly event showcases local artisans, makers and vendors, providing products such as handcrafted jewelry, foods and more.

“We’re excited to bring back the Freret Street Market for the 2023-24 season, and we can’t wait to showcase the incredible talent and creativity of our local community,” said Freret Street Market Chair Tim Paulin.

The goal of the market is for residents and visitors to engage in the community, support local businesses and have a unique shopping experience. Market operators said the upcoming season will be the most engaging yet.

The market will take place on the following dates:

October 7, 2023

November 4, 2023

December 2, 2023

December 9, 2023

January 27, 2024

The market is free to attend for all ages and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at the corner of Freret and Jenna streets.

