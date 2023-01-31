NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Quarter Festival is celebrating four decades of food, music, and fun in the heart of New Orleans in 2023. As the countdown to the FQF’s 40th anniversary weekend (April 13-16) continues, event officials have unveiled what hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors alike can expect this year. Buy your tickets here.

Special Events and Extras

French Quarter Festival Second-Line Kickoff Parade — Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The parade departs from the 200 block of Bourbon Street and makes its way to Jackson Square.

A visual arts and culture showcase presented by JAMNOLA

Stay tuned for details on the 2023 festival art installation with a special nod to FQF’s 40th

anniversary

For the Kids

The Chevron Children’s STEM Zone will return to entertain and educate people of all ages

Saturday and Sunday

Dance to the beat with the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Kids Stage on Saturday and Sunday

Ernie’s Schoolhouse Stage located at the Homer A. Plessy Community School features an array of up-and-coming musicians of middle and high school age from independent programs and school-associated ensembles

Free dance lessons sponsored by the French Market Corporation will occur at both the Chevron Stage and the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage throughout the festival

Food Vendors

Riverfront — Canal Plaza

Ajun Cajun

Goodfellas Seafood & Po-boys

Observatory Eleven

Original New Orleans Po-boys

Praline Connection

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

JAX Lot

Court of Two Sisters

Jack Dempsey

Koz’s

Lasyones

Miss Linda The Yakamein Lady

Parish Seafood

Southerns

The Bower

Theaudric’s Real Cleaver Cuisine

Voleo’s Seafood

WWOZ Mango Freeze

Jackson Square

Armantine Seafood and Spirits

Boulevard

Broussard’s

Crabby Jacks

Dickie Brennan’s

Galatoire’s Restaurant

Jacques-Imo’s

Landry’s Seafood

Mrs. Wheat’s Pies

Patton’s

Quintin’s Ice Cream

Tujague’s

Vaucresson Sausage Co.

Riverfront – Kohlmeyer Lawn

Cafe Dauphine

Cottage Catering

Loretta’s Authentic Pralines

Love at First Bite

Rib Room

Walker’s Southern Style BBQ

Riverfront – Palm Lawn

14 Parishes

Desire Oyster Bar

House of Blues

Morrow’s

Mrs. Wheat’s Pies

Pat O’s

Plum Street Snoballs

Restaurant R’evolution

TJ Gourmet

Tropical Isle

New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint

Addis Nola

Cochon King BBQ

Cocoa and Cream Catering

Dittos Did Dat

Louisiana Fish Fry

Ma Mommas House

Music

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023

Headliners: Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans, Ani DiFranco, Louisiana’s LeRoux

Babineaux Sisters Band

Bag of Donuts

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Ernie Vincent

Gerard Delafose and The Zydeco Gators*

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Louisiana’s LeRoux

Mahogany Brass Band

Mem Shannon & The Membership

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Poisson Rouge*

Preservation Brass

Roderick Paulin (REV) and The Congregation*

Slugger*

Susan Cowsill

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Iguanas

The Lilli Lewis Project

Tuba Skinny

FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023

Headliners: Samantha Fish*, The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia*, Erica Falls

Alex McMurray and his Band

Amanda Shaw

Antoine Deil & New Orleans Misfit Power Band

Beau Bayou and the Sabine Connection*

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Bon Bon Vivant

Bonerama

Debauche

Dee 1

DeJan’s Olympia Brass Band

Duane Bortles Band

Ecirb Müller’s Twisted Dixie

Eric Johanson

Erica Falls

Flagboy Giz and The Wild Tchoupitoulas*

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners

Giantfunk w/Gerald French

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Ingrid Lucia

James Andrews

Jamey St Pierre and THC

Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys

John Boutté

Kings of Brass*

LeTrainiump*

Louis Ford & His New Orleans Flairs

Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters

Mid City Aces

Muévelo

Palmetto Bug Stompers

Panorama Jazz Band

Rachel Fleetwood & Perfect Love Band*

Raw Deal*

Red Hot Brass Band

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Samantha Fish*

Secret Six Jazz Band

Slow Motion Riders

Solid Harmony-Tribute to Topsy Chapman

Sporty’s Brass Band

Sweet Crude

T Marie and Bayou Juju*

The Jake Landry Band

The New Orleans Catahoulas

The Revealers

The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia*

The Wolfe Johns Blues Band

Tom Saunders and the HOTCATS

Tommy McLain and C.C. Adcock

Treme Brass Band

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz

Water Seed

SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023

Headliners: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Flow Tribe

79rs Gang

Anna Laura Quinn*

Andrew Duhon Trio

Astral Project

Audubon Charter Middle School Choir led by Davis Rogan

Banu Gibson

Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Chucky C & Band

Dinosaurchestra

Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole

Flow Tribe

Fritzel’s All Star Band

Ghaila Volt

Helen Gillet & Wazozo

Jason Neville FunkySoul Band*

Joe Krown

John “Papa” Gros

Johnny J and the Hitmen

Joy Clark

Julian Primeaux

Khris Royal

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Kristen Diable

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band

Leslie Cooper and Music Street

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Lynn Drury

Marc Stone

Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants

Mark Brooks

Marty Peters and the Party Meters

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise

Miss Sophie Lee

Mizik Minokan: A Tribute to Damas “Fanfan” Louis

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

NPS African Drum & Dance Program ft Wowo Souakoli & Sidiki Conde

NPS Arrowhead Jazz Band

Onward Brass Band

Papo y Son Mandao

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Quiana Lynell

R Project Brass Band

Rebirth Brass Band

Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys

Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle

Shake Em’ Up Jazz Band

Shamarr Allen

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Shawana Rice

Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley*

Songs for Jr Rangers with Richard Scott

Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

The Dixie Cups

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr

Tim Laughlin

Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band

Viva La Música Kids

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Zita*

SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Headliners: Tank and the Bangas, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

21st Century Brass

A.C.E. (Anderson, Chute, Easley)

And Then Came Humans

Andy J Forest Band

Bamboula 2000

Bucktown All-Stars

Cary Hudson featuring Katrina Miller & Anna Hudson

Cha Wa

Charlie Gabriel*

Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders

Creole String Beans

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

David Bandrowski & the Rhumba Defense*

Dr. Sick and the Late Greats

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Edna Karr

Ever More Nest

George W. Carver

Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras

Gumbeaux Juice

Halloran & The Tropicales

Happy Talk Band

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot Club of New Orleans

Iceman Special

James Rivers Movement

Jamil Sharif

Jena McSwain Jazz Band

Jeremy Davenport

John Mooney

Johnette Downing – Louisiana Roots Music for Children

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

Kelly Love Jones

La Petite Mort

Lena Prima

Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest

Los Güiros*

Los Niños Garínagu: Manteniendo Nuestras Raíces // Garínagu Children: Preserving our Roots

and Culture

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Maggie Koerner

Marina Orchestra*

Maude Caillat

Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen

Minus the Saint

Nana Sula & Asase Yaa’s Songs

On the Levee Jazz Band

Paulin Brothers Jazz Band

Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band

Red Wolf Brass Band

Rhodes Spedale Tribute ft. Live Jazz Group

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

Rory Danger and the Danger Dangers

Sierra Green

Songs for Jr Rangers with Sam Kuslan

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Tank and the Bangas

The New Orleans Swinging Gypsies

The NOCCA Jazz Ensemble

The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band

The Pfister Sisters

The Song Dogs

Tiffany Pollack & Co.

Tiny Dinosaur

Tonya Boyd-Cannon

Tyron Benoit Band

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

We are Trained Professional

*Festival Debut

