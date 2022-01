BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Frankie Beverly & Maze, Isley Brothers, Chrisette Michelle, and more will take over Baton Rouge this Valentine’s Day!

The Love and Laughter Valentine’s Night event will take place at the SU Mini Dome located at 801 Harding Blvd. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.