NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all food and art lovers—August in New Orleans is jampacked with fining dining and curated experiences for the locals!

In honor of nines, COOLinary New Orleans is celebrating 19 years by teaming up New Orleans Museum Month for their 9th year to highlight the rich cultural history of the city.

Featuring some of the city’s finest dining establishments participants can enjoy two and three course lunch menus for $25 and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $50 or less.

Those looking for something other than food can check out 25 museums around the city using their current membership for free.

“Programs such as COOLinary and Museum Month are the perfect opportunity for locals to plan a staycation and re-discover the cultural treasures in every neighborhood in our city. It gives us timely programming to attract visitors regionally, nationally and internationally at a time when our members really need it,” said Walter J. Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company.

A full list of museums an restaurants can be viewed on the New Orleans & Company website.

