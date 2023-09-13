NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Organizers with NOLA Art Festival are inviting local artists and art enthusiasts to Louis Armstrong Park for a new festival filled with art, music and good vibes.

Organizers said the event will take place from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 and provide attendees with an opportunity to “immerse themselves into artistic, interactive and creative experiences.”

They said festivalgoers can expect to experience storytelling, live dance, theater, music and performances from Mardi Gras dance krewes and local bands.

There will also be over 100 vendors, including photographers, painters, dancers, musicians, thespians and local food trucks.

A selection of art at varying prices will also allow art lovers to get their fix while supporting local and national artists.

“New Orleans is known as the festival capital of the country, said Tucker Mendoza, creator of the NOLA Art Festival. “We have tomato festivals, festivals for fried chicken, gumbo, beignets, po-boys, crawfish and now we have a festival for the arts celebrating our culture.”

Mendoza also said the festival “is a way for local artisans of all mediums to showcase themselves in a fun environment for all to experience.”

Each night, the festival will be followed by ART after DARK events, including The ART of DRAG and The ART of The COCKTAIL.

If you can’t make it to the festival in-person, organizers said people can still participate in the fun through an online art auction.

NOLA Art Fest is free to attend with VIP tickets available for purchase. For more information, visit the NOLA Art Fest website.

