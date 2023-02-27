LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the Festival International de Louisiane have announced the musical acts slated to perform at this year’s festival.
Louisiana’s own Lauren Daigle will headline the event, which features artists from around the French-speaking world.
Musicians from the US, Canada and France, as well as those from as far away as South Korea and Mongolia, will play at the festival, which will run from April 26-30. In addition to the individual artists, the festival will host interactive roundtables featuring singer/songwriters, violinists/fiddlers and Louisiana dance roots.
The full schedule, with dates and times of each performance, will be released in March. Here is the list of those scheduled to appear:
- Lauren Daigle — Louisiana
- Angelique Kidjo — Benin
- Dub Inc — France
- Tank and the Bangas — Louisiana
- ADG7 — South Korea
- Las Cafeterias — East L.A./Mexico
- George Porter and the Runnin’ Pardners — Louisiana
- Lisa LeBlanc — New Brunswick, Canada
- Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba — Mali
- Sona Jobarteh — Gambia
- La Tribu de Abrante — Puerto Rico
- 6 Hearts (Vishten + East Pointers) — Prince Edward Island, Canada
- Rocky Dawuni — Ghana
- J.P Bimeni and the Black Belts — Burundi/UK/Louisiana
- Rocking Dopsie Jr. and Special Guests — Louisiana
- Tuvergen Band — Mongolia/Tuva/U.S.
- Les Hay Babies — New Brunswick, Canada
- RAM — Haiti
- 79ers Gang — Louisiana
- IFE — Puerto Rico/Louisiana
- Chris Ardoin and Nustep Zydeco — Louisiana
- Tuba Skinny — Louisiana
- Burris — Louisiana
- Malentina — Puerto Rico/Louisiana
- Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole — Louisiana
- Louis Michot — Louisiana
- Rumba Buena — Louisiana
- Sweet Cecilia — Louisiana
- Bad Bongo — Louisiana
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band — Louisiana
- Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble — Louisiana
- Feufollet — Louisiana
- Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys — Louisiana
- The Good Dudes — Louisiana
- Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band — Louisiana
- Blue Monday Allstars — Louisiana
- The Revelers — Louisiana
- Dustin Dale Gaspard — Louisiana
- Bonsoir, Catin — Louisiana
- The Canes — Louisiana
- Soul Express Brass Band — Louisiana
- Island Groove Junkanoo Band and Mocko Jumbies — Bahamas
- Rad Wagon — Louisiana
- Dragon Knights Stilt Show — France
- Forest Sun — California
- LVVRS — Louisiana
- Karma and the Killjoys — Louisiana
- Dyer County — Louisiana
- Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters — Louisiana
- The Major Handy and Paul Wiltz Living Legend Duo — Louisiana
- Lafayette Rhythm Devils — Louisiana
- Northside Eric and the Southside Playboys — Louisiana
- Voices of Progressive Gospel Choir — Louisiana
- The Debtors — Louisiana
- Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra ft. The Magnolia Sisters — Louisiana
- Emily Neustrom — Louisiana
- Leah Graeff — Louisiana
- Amis du Teche — Louisiana
- Brazos Huval Student Showcase — Louisiana
- Rainy Eyes — Norway/Louisiana
- School of Rock Lafayette House Band — Louisiana
- Julie Williams and Friends — Louisiana
- Traiteurs & Native Healers with Becca Begnaud and Jackie Junca — Louisiana
- Oasis Belly Dancers — Louisiana
- Pow Wow Dancers — Louisiana
- Gayle Weber — Louisiana
- Rana DiOrio — California