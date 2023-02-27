LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the Festival International de Louisiane have announced the musical acts slated to perform at this year’s festival.

Louisiana’s own Lauren Daigle will headline the event, which features artists from around the French-speaking world.

Musicians from the US, Canada and France, as well as those from as far away as South Korea and Mongolia, will play at the festival, which will run from April 26-30. In addition to the individual artists, the festival will host interactive roundtables featuring singer/songwriters, violinists/fiddlers and Louisiana dance roots.

The full schedule, with dates and times of each performance, will be released in March. Here is the list of those scheduled to appear:

Lauren Daigle — Louisiana

Angelique Kidjo — Benin

Dub Inc — France

Tank and the Bangas — Louisiana

ADG7 — South Korea

Las Cafeterias — East L.A./Mexico

George Porter and the Runnin’ Pardners — Louisiana

Lisa LeBlanc — New Brunswick, Canada

Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba — Mali

Sona Jobarteh — Gambia

La Tribu de Abrante — Puerto Rico

6 Hearts (Vishten + East Pointers) — Prince Edward Island, Canada

Rocky Dawuni — Ghana

J.P Bimeni and the Black Belts — Burundi/UK/Louisiana

Rocking Dopsie Jr. and Special Guests — Louisiana

Tuvergen Band — Mongolia/Tuva/U.S.

Les Hay Babies — New Brunswick, Canada

RAM — Haiti

79ers Gang — Louisiana

IFE — Puerto Rico/Louisiana

Chris Ardoin and Nustep Zydeco — Louisiana

Tuba Skinny — Louisiana

Burris — Louisiana

Malentina — Puerto Rico/Louisiana

Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole — Louisiana

Louis Michot — Louisiana

Rumba Buena — Louisiana

Sweet Cecilia — Louisiana

Bad Bongo — Louisiana

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band — Louisiana

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble — Louisiana

Feufollet — Louisiana

Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys — Louisiana

The Good Dudes — Louisiana

Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band — Louisiana

Blue Monday Allstars — Louisiana

The Revelers — Louisiana

Dustin Dale Gaspard — Louisiana

Bonsoir, Catin — Louisiana

The Canes — Louisiana

Soul Express Brass Band — Louisiana

Island Groove Junkanoo Band and Mocko Jumbies — Bahamas

Rad Wagon — Louisiana

Dragon Knights Stilt Show — France

Forest Sun — California

LVVRS — Louisiana

Karma and the Killjoys — Louisiana

Dyer County — Louisiana

Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters — Louisiana

The Major Handy and Paul Wiltz Living Legend Duo — Louisiana

Lafayette Rhythm Devils — Louisiana

Northside Eric and the Southside Playboys — Louisiana

Voices of Progressive Gospel Choir — Louisiana

The Debtors — Louisiana

Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra ft. The Magnolia Sisters — Louisiana

Emily Neustrom — Louisiana

Leah Graeff — Louisiana

Amis du Teche — Louisiana

Brazos Huval Student Showcase — Louisiana

Rainy Eyes — Norway/Louisiana

School of Rock Lafayette House Band — Louisiana

Julie Williams and Friends — Louisiana

Traiteurs & Native Healers with Becca Begnaud and Jackie Junca — Louisiana

Oasis Belly Dancers — Louisiana

Pow Wow Dancers — Louisiana

Gayle Weber — Louisiana

Rana DiOrio — California