NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is not the end of an era after all. Singer & Songwriter Taylor Swift will be back in New Orleans next year for three back to back concerts at the Superdome. The shows are scheduled for late-October as part of her “Eras” tour.

Fans known as “Swifties” are known to travel far and wide to see her, she could bring a huge crowd.

Taylor Swift is making history again, and not just on the charts. She’s the first performer to ever perform consecutive shows at the Superdome in the Dome’s history. Her music is not going out of “Style” and her fans are “Ready For It.”

Evan Holmes, General Manager of Caesars Superdome said, “It is big for us, and the City. This is equivalent to a bid-hosted event. Like Final Four or WrestleMania. This affects a lot of people in the market at hotels, restaurants, across the town and regions.”

Swift had originally wanted to perform in New Orleans sooner, but she wasn’t able to because of the renovations at the Superdome. Superdome officials made the announcement on the Superdome’s 49th birthday today.

In 2008, Taylor Swift showed her love for Louisiana when her Family Gras concert got rained out. Now Louisiana will show their love for her when Swift performs three shows on October 25th, 26th, and 27th at the Superdome, which will make for a huge Halloween weekend in New Orleans.

Swiftie Meredith Dunbar is not wasting any time trying to her tickets.

“They got my registration,” she said.

Meredith didn’t think Taylor would be performing in New Orleans, so she bought International tickets in Lisbon, but she still says New Orleans will be a must-see.

“Taylor Swift’s music is perfect for New Orleans. It is loud and energetic. She has songs about heartbreak, being young, being alive, and fun. There are so many different ways, you can connect with her through her music,” Dunbar said.

And the best thing these fans have ever heard is that it will no longer be a “Cruel Summer,” knowing Swift will be here next year.

Fans can register for tickets on Ticketmaster through Saturday. Tickets will go on-sale next Wednesday, August 9th. Fan that register will be put in a queue that will eventually allow you to buy your tickets.

