NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pop culture fans are invited to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for three days of fun in 2024.

Organizers for FAN EXPO New Orleans said the event will showcase movies, TV shows, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay and three days of “themed programming to satisfy every fandom.”

They said this year’s celebrity lineup is set to include Danny Trejo from “Machete,” Charlie Cox from “Daredevil,” Vincent D’Onofrio from “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” Katee Sackhoff from “The Mandalorian” and Barry Gordon from the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” voice actors Gordon, Cam Clarke, Townsend Coleman and Rob Paulsen will headline New Orleans’ voice acting area.

Organizers said the event will kick off on Jan. 5 and wrap up on Jan. 7. For more information, visit the FAN EXPO HQ website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts