DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Billboard chart-topper, Kevin Gates, will be coming to the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds this summer.

The Tristate Mega Show has announced that Kevin Gates will perform at the AllMetal Amphitheater on Saturday, July 29.

Car enthusiasts and music lovers are invited to come out and enjoy performances from the ” I Don’t Get Tired” rapper along with other artists.

Vendors wanting to display and sell products should register by visiting the event website at www.tristatemegashow2023.com.

Tickets may be purchased at the National Peanut Festival Fairground’s main building or by clicking here. Fairground gates will open at 2:00 p.m.

